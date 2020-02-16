Homeowner’s son and 21-year-old woman found dead after SC house fire

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a house fire in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said firefighters initially responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning on Whitten Road in Pelzer.

After the fire was extinguished, officials were able to contact the owners of the house who said no people were at the house, only two pets.

Anderson County Fire Department received another report Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. that the fire at the house had re-ignited.

Firefighters returned to the scene and discovered a body after washing away a large section debris.

During the investigation of the first victim, a second victim was found.

One of the victims was identified as 29-year-old Charles Edward Tate, the son of the owners of the house.

The other victim is a 21-year-old female who has not yet been identified.

The victims were not supposed to be in the residence, the homeowners told investigators, and had apparently broken in.

The coroner said the victims died as a result of smoke inhalation and illicit drug abuse also appeared to be a contributing factor.

There appears to be no indication of foul play, according to the coroner.

The fire is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson County Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.