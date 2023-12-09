CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) – As possible severe storms are expected in central North Carolina on Sunday, first responders in Tennessee on Saturday were surveying damage from an apparent tornado that damaged homes as a line of severe storms raked the area.

Police and firefighters in Clarksville were responding to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city, which is located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

Residents were asked to stay at home while first responders evaluated the situation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. and damaged several homes. The statement said that there were no confirmed injuries or missing people but that it was continuing to search the area.

A shelter was set up at a local high school.

A tornado touched down in northern parts of Clarksville on Saturday, leaving more than 18,000 residents without power, according to local media.

Video posted to the X social media platform by @BrittneyBala17 shows the storm near homes in Clarksville.

Witnesses said trucks were flipped and trees torn down, according to the report.

“My heart’s pounding — this is like something I’ve always wanted to see and also, not here though,” BrittneyBala17 said in the video.

Clarksville city spokesman Jimmy Settle said in an email that he didn’t have any further information on the number of structures damaged or possible injuries.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee, and said it planned to survey an area where an apparent tornado hit in Kentucky