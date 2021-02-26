Homes flooded as Intracoastal Waterway still rising near Myrtle Beach

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents along Folly Road in Socastee are dealing with major flood levels as the Intracoastal Waterway reaches 18.1 feet.

Weather forecasters said the Intracoastal Waterway is expected to crest this weekend.

Residents on Folly Road said they love living here when it’s not flooding, but dealing with this for the fourth time in one year is frustrating.

“It’s a beautiful beautiful place to be when it’s not flooding,” said Miriam Miles, a resident on Folly Road. “But then sometimes it floods three to four times a year and that just takes all the joy away from it.”

Miles has lived on Folly Road for 30 years, moving into three different homes just to get away from the floods.

“No matter where we build or how high we build, the flood follows us,” Miles said.

Miles said she remembers Hurricane Floyd coming through in 1999 and thinking that won’t happen again but said, “then it started happening again with another hurricane, and then another, and then another flood, and another and it’s continually got worse.”

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “You think you got a home and you got everything and you can relax and enjoy and then all of a sudden, it’s in an upheaval again.”

Miles said it’s getting tiring saying, “you got to move out, you got to start all over and then insurance may pay, it may not pay. FEMA may help, they may not help. You just go through the motions and you go through the fight again and you get tired of fighting.”

Miles said she’s considering moving off of Folly Road even though she loves the location.

“We may stay here, we may sell,” Miles said. “We’re just to the point we can’t continue to do this. As beautiful as it is, we just can’t continue.”

Another resident on Folly Road said he’s so frustrated with the constant flooding that he’s moving him and his family.

Tony said he’s lived on Folly Road since 1988 and is done with having water in his home.

“It’s just absolutely, it’s just frustrating. There’s no other word. After a while, it wears you down and you just think it’s not worth it,” Miles said.