‘Horrible accident’: Florida mom fatally runs over 2-year-old son, deputies say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by his mother, as she and the child’s grandmother were test driving the family SUV around the yard of their Plant City home and doing repairs to the vehicle Tuesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the child was run over just after 5 p.m. by the family vehicle in the 3900-block of Highway 60 West.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokesperson Crystal Clark told 8 on your Side: “We just try to always drill home to families, you have to be extremely cautious whenever you have children out in the yard and your vehicles are running.”

According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, the boy’s mother and grandmother told deputies they were test driving the family’s Chevrolet Blazer that had recently experienced transmission issues.

While driving, the mother spotted the family dog in the yard and said she realized her child had likely opened the door of their home letting both himself and the dog outside.

“Two-year-old’s sometimes have the ability to open a door on their own they did say they left a toddler and a dog inside. So, when they saw the dog outside, they thought oh no, our child is likely in the yard as well,” Clark said.

While test driving the SUV on their private road the car eventually stalled. The child’s mother placed the car in reverse, then forward, before reversing again.

Shortly after, the two located the boy on the ground in front of the vehicle.

The toddler was flown to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. “Our hearts go out to the family and everyone involved tonight,” Clark told us.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

It has not been determined if the mother will be facing any criminal charges.

