HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW.

The investigation also led to the arrest of a principal, according to the district.

Grace McColgan was arrested by the Horry County Police Department and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the district said. McColgan is a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School in Myrtle Beach.

On multiple occasions in September, McColgan smacked students in the back of their heads while their heads were down on the desk, according to a police report obtained by WBTW.

She also allegedly told the students they wouldn’t get snacks or lunch if they didn’t answer questions, according to the report.

She’s also accused of dumping a child out of a chair, leaving a child in the bathroom with the lights off “for an unreasonable amount of time,” and hitting a child on the arm after she was hit during the 2021-2022 school year.

McColgan was placed on administrative leave Oct. 11. She was hired by the district in August 2020.

Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer was also arrested due to the investigation, according to the district.

Schroyer allegedly failed to report a child neglect allegation to the appropriate people as a mandatory reporter, according to the district. Schroyer was placed on administrative leave Tuesday.

Warrants stated Schroyer knew about the abuse allegations and not reporting it to authorities as required by law.

Schroyer was hired by the district in 2001 and has been principal at the school since 2016, according to the district.

“At this time, we cannot discuss further the details of this matter out of respect for due process, student privacy rights, employee privacy rights, and law enforcement’s ongoing investigation,” the district said in a statement.

The district said it is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

Executive Director for Elementary Schools Mark Porter will be overseeing the school for the time being, the district said.