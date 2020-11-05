Beach ball-sized jellyfish that can damage boats appear on NC, SC coast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A huge, invasive species of jellyfish was spotted in Murrells Inlet, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Australian Spotted Jellyfish can form “‘blooms’ that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear,” SCDNR said. A member of the public recently spotted one in Murrells Inlet and other recent sightings were made in North Carolina.





SCDNR said Australian Spotted Jellyfish can reach the size of a beach ball and can easily be identified by its spotted appearance.

SCDNR said anyone spending time on the water should be on the lookout for this species and should report sightings online to help federal researchers keep tabs.

The video above references a previous jellyfish outbreak along the South Carolina coast.

