Human remains found in burnt car in Tennessee state forest

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Human remains were discovered inside a burnt vehicle on Game Preserve Road in the Prentice Cooper State Forest in Tennessee on Thursday morning.

Kaleb Matthew Cox, of Hixson, and Johnbeth Charisse Holland, of Huntsville, Tennessee, have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been confirmed.

Cox is charged with one count of aggravated arson, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of vandalism.

Holland is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Both have been booked into the Marion County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Tennessee Department of Agriculture in the investigation.

