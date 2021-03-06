Hundreds attend funeral after deputy dies from being shot during car chase

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP/CBS Newspath/WCTV) — Two men face charges, including murder, in the death of a deputy who died of his injuries after being critically wounded during a chase last weekend.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Decatur County Capt. Justin Bedwell, who leaves behind a wife and daughter, died at a hospital Monday morning.

Bedwell, 48, had been in critical condition since being shot inside his car last Saturday afternoon.

About 800 people attended a public funeral service for Bedwell Friday.

A prayer led by Rev. John Thomas was followed by the folding of the flag that was draped on bedwell’s casket. Deputies presented the flag to Sheriff Wiley Griffin, who then passed it to Bedwell’s wife and daughter.

“Captain Bedwell was not just one of the good guys, he was one of the best. Justin you will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. Rest in peace Captain Bedwell. We’ve got the watch from here,” Thomas said during a speech.

Bedwell had been with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years serving as a patrol commander, training officer and a member of the command staff.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Troy Arthur Phillips and Brad Phillips have been arrested following the chase, which began with an attempted traffic stop.