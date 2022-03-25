ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Newspath/WGCL/WNCN) – The man police named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance last month appeared before Fulton County, Georgia judge Thursday in a civil matter involving his ex-partner who is the mother of two of his children.

Xavier Breland reported his wife Ciera Locklair Breland missing after the family returned from the Atlanta area to Carmel, Indiana, officials said.

The FBI this week offered a $10,000 reward in her disappearance, which was Feb. 24.

Now, a month later, there is still no sign of Ciera Breland, who is a lawyer and the mother of a 5-month-old baby. The baby is staying with relatives in Indiana.

Xavier Breland was in a Fulton County court hearing Friday with his attorney because another woman — his ex-partner who is also the mother of two of his children, ages 6 and 10.

That woman asked a judge to suspend any contact Xavier Breland has with their children, including video calls they’ve been having.

Ciera Locklair Breland

The ex-partner’s argument in the case was that the children became very upset after Xavier Breland told them of the disappearance of his current wife — four days after he reported her missing.

The video visitation was recorded and Judge Alex Manning watched it and offered her reaction. The video was not played in court for everyone to see.

“What I saw in that video was heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking,” said Manning. “This little girl falls apart in two minutes uncontrollably sobbing.”

“It goes from she’s missing to she’s kidnapped,” the judge added, explaining what she heard Xavier Breland say to his children.

“This conversation seems to escalate to now, ‘nope she’s been kidnapped, do you know what that means, she’s never coming back,’ and I don’t know how you know that but you seem to know she’s never coming back and it’s just traumatizing these children over and over and over again,” Manning said to Breland.

The judge ruled in favor of suspending contact between Breland and his two children until he completes a psychological evaluation and a family violence intervention program.

Manning said she feared for the mental health and physical safety of the children.

Ciera Breland was last known to be visiting her family in Johns Creek, Georgia, from Carmel, Indiana, the week of Feb. 20 with her husband, Xavier Breland, their 5-month-old son, and their white labradoodle, the FBI said.

Breland’s husband reported her missing on Feb. 26 to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana, the FBI said.

“However, there is no evidence that Breland ever returned home after the family’s trip to Georgia,” the FBI said.

Tips about Ciera Locklair Breland’s disappearance can be submitted to the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1610, the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.