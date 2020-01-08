Husband buys lottery ticket for nurse wife, winning $1M; 2nd man also wins

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Chesapeake and a woman from Portsmouth entered the new year $1 million richer after playing the lottery.

Jason Spainhour bought the winning ticket at the Wawa at 720 Woodlake Drive, and found out he won while sitting in line for the drive-thru, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.

He says he kept checking the numbers because he just couldn’t believe they matched.

He plans to pay off student loans with the money. Spainhour’s ticket was one of three $1 million prizes. The other two were purchased in Arlington and Portsmouth.

The Wawa gets $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket in Portsmouth was purchased for LaToya Gray-Rogers by her husband.

The ticket was bought at the Getty Mart at 4100 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The Getty Mart also received $10,000 for selling the ticket to Gray-Rogers.