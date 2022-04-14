GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple accused of killing their 3-year-old foster child in 2021, appeared in court Thursday morning.

In the pre-trial hearing Thursday morning, Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime that killed his 3-year-old foster child Victoria Rose Smith.

The incident was discovered when Simpsonville police officers responded to an address on Sellwood Circle at around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2021, in regard to an unresponsive juvenile.

The girl was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Jerry Robinson, 34, and Ariel Robinson, 29 — Smith’s foster parents — were arrested and were each charged with homicide by child abuse.

Ariel Robinson is a former winner of the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America show, according to People magazine.

During the Thursday hearing, Jerry Robinson said on the day the alleged crime was committed, he was outside doing yard work when he heard Smith crying and screaming from inside the house.

He told the courtroom when he went inside the home, he saw Smith covered in bruises and his wife, Ariel Robinson, with a belt.

“I told her that she went too far, should have stopped it,” Jerry Robinson said during court Thursday morning.

Ariel Robinson’s trial will begin on May 9. She won $25,000 during season 20 of the Worst Cooks in America, which aired in 2020, according to Deadline.com.

Jerry Robinson’s trial was pushed back so he can testify in Ariel Robinson’s trial.

However, the state is asking for Jerry Robinson to be sentenced to prison for 10 to 20 years.

WNCN contributed to this report