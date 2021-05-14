‘I pray for their souls,’ 911 caller says as 2 teens found dead along road after shooting

WILDWOOD, Fla. (WKMG/CBS Newspath) — For the first time the public is hearing the frantic 911 calls made after a truck driver found two Sumter County teens shot to death on the side of the road.

Preston Nixon, 16, and Isaiah Nelson, 17, were found dead just off CR 219 near Wildwood.

“Can you send a police officer? I’m scared,” the 911 caller said during the discovery Wednesday. “I pray for their souls. I can’t believe this. I never thought I was going to find something like this.”

Deputies say it appears they knew person who shot them.

“These two young men have been robbed of their chance to live their lives having been senseless taken from their families,” Sumter County Capt. Jon Galvin said.

Investigators say Nelson attended Wildwood Middle-High School until last year and still has family and friends who go there.

Grief counselors are being made available to students and staff. Officials are now pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone information about the case is asked to call Sumter County deputies.