YORK, S.C. (WJZY) – On Wednesday, the York County Sheriff addressed the disturbing body cam video of a man being shot at nearly 50 times by deputies during a welfare check on May 7, 2021.

A lawsuit was filed on Friday against York County and the Sheriff’s Office over the incident in which Trevor Mullinax was shot nine times, including once in the backside of his head, his legal team said.

“If a suspect pulls a weapon on a man or a woman wearing a badge that says ‘The York County Sheriff’s Office,’ that situation is not going to end well for that suspect.” elaborated York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The press conference took place at 3 p.m.; the entire event can be watched below:

Mullinax survived the shooting. According to reports, he was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. Tolson said Mullinax had active arrest warrants through the York Police Department for a violent felony and malicious injury to personal property.

The incident happened on East Highway 324 in Rock Hill. According to the family attorney and South Carolina House Representative Justin Bamberg, Mullinax was having a severe emotional breakdown and was suicidal.

“People from all across the country call and email people in my office, saying things like, ‘I hope you get cancer. You all should have been abortions. I don’t know why you haven’t committed suicide,'” Tolson said. “All because hand-picked bits of information, certainly not the full story, have been handed to the public.”

Attorneys say Mullinax had a hunting shotgun in his truck but never pointed it at deputies.

According to the YCSO and SLED, Mullinax was armed during the incident and ‘retrieved his shotgun from the rear seat of the truck and presented it or pointed it at the officers.’

“I’m tired,” Tolson said. “I’m tired because police officers today are forced to take on so many roles that should not be the responsibility of law enforcement.”

The lawsuit against York County and the York County Sheriff’s Office alleges gross negligence, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution, among numerous other charges.

“It’s where the matter should be handled, and that’s in court,” said Tolson. “This case should not be tried in the media or social media.”