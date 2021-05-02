Images released after child abducted from church nursery in Virginia; FBI joins case

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Authorities in Giles County have released a picture of the abducted child.

Deputies say 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the Riverview Baptist Church’s nursery in Ripplemead by an unidentified woman who left with the child in a dark-colored van or SUV.

Deputies also released a photo of Noah being led from the church by the suspected woman.

Noah weighs about 33 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt. Noah also has a red birthmark on the back of his neck.

If you have any information about Noah or the woman in the photo, you are asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-921-3842.

The Rich Creek Police Department has shared images on their page of the child and a possible person of interest. The FBI office in Richmond is also assisting in the case.

According to the Rich Creek Police Department's Facebook page, the child was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

The department says they are searching for Kim Whitlow Thomas in regards to this missing child.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 911