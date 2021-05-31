Indiana councilman, wife identified as pedestrians killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two children not only lost a father but also a mother in a deadly crash Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. They were both from Indiana and were vacationing in the Myrtle Beach area.

Morris was a council member for Vigo County, Indiana, according to sister station WTWO. Cheryl Hart was his wife.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway for calls of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A crash happened in the intersection that resulted in one vehicle striking the two pedestrians on the sidewalk, said Master Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD.

No further information is available at this time.