NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Scott Lamson of Newport News is glued to his phone these days. On Monday morning, he didn’t like what he saw.
“Only a $5 tip for 13 items going 13.1 miles? That’s not worth it,” Lamson told WAVY-TV.
Lamson is a shopper for Instacart, a service that does the shopping and delivery for you. Lamson says a driver can be lured to an order with a pretty hefty tip, but then the tip can be changed either by the company or the customer.
He’ll get paid anywhere from $7 to $15 dollars for an order — but it’s the tips that concern him.
Lamson says a customer can reduce — or even eliminate — the tip they had originally entered for the order within 72 hours. He wants customers to be more understanding and wants Instacart to hold them to it.
But Instacart says virtually all orders do include some amount for a tip, and total tipping has nearly doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
On large orders, Lamson would make more from the tip than from the delivery fee.
“At least $20 or $30, but sometimes they tip $3, and I’m like you just spent $200 on food that we’re bringing to you, and you can’t tip a little higher?” he said.
Lamson says Instacart can reduce a tip if items are not in stock — he sees that as punishment for a situation that’s beyond his control. He says his service is more than just a convenience for his customers. It cuts down on their risk.
“Their risk of exposure, risk of being in line with people who don’t want to stay six feet apart, or can’t stay six feet apart because it’s so crowded,” he said.
The company says 100-percent of all tips go directly to the shopper, and tips are at the discretion of the customer.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham’s Southpoint mall reopens
- Instacart allows shoppers to revoke tips, worker says company’s policy is unfair
- LIVE: Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
- 6-year-old boy found in shed with hands tied says he’s slept there since he’s been out of school
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Ross and Orange Theory are hiring
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now