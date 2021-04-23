Instagram video leads to man’s arrest after missing juvenile found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man out on bond on a statutory rape charge was arrested again in Tennessee after police said he was seen on social media with a runaway juvenile.

Jordan Evans, 20, was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges, including harboring a child runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A warrant states the missing juvenile, who was listed as a runaway from the custody of the Department of Children’s Services, went live on Instagram. A detective, who witnessed the livestream, said Evans was in the video with the juvenile.

The police report states Evans was out on bond on charges of statutory rape and harboring a child runaway. Those charges involved the same victim, the warrant reveals.

As part of his bond conditions, Evans was ordered not to be around the juvenile or in communication with her, according to investigators.

Evans was held in the Metro jail on a $30,000 bond.