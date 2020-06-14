Investigators release video of deadly police shooting at Atlanta Wendy’s

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating a deadly shooting in an Atlanta Wendy’s, said Friday night’s confrontation started with officers responding to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

The GBI said 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who was killed, failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday. The footage shows a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, which is holding some type of object, toward an officer a few steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires as the man keeps running, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and appeared to point it at the officer as he fled, prompting the officer to reach for his gun and fire an estimated three shots.

The security camera video recorded Brooks “running or fleeing from Atlanta police officers,” Reynolds said. “It appears that he has in his hand a Taser.”

The footage does not show Brooks’ initial struggle with police.

Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down as the killing of Brooks sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the police chief’s resignation at a Saturday news conference as roughly 150 people marched outside the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was fatally shot late Friday. The mayor also called for the immediate firing of the unidentified officer who opened fire at Brooks.

“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” Bottoms said.

