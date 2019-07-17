Investigators: Woman attempted to bury overdose victim in rural Tennessee

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old who reported a woman missing last month had already dumped the woman’s body in a rural part of Tennessee following a fatal overdose, according to an arrest report.

The paperwork states Connie Ray reported the victim as missing June 9 and told authorities she had last been seen June 2.

Court documents released Wednesday claim Ray actually located the victim deceased from an overdose at a location on Emerson Street.

Ray attempted to destroy the evidence by transporting the woman’s body to the 800 block of Cole Ridge Road, where she tried to bury her, investigators said.

Connie Ray (Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department)

Multiple agencies were at the location Wednesday where authorities said the overdose victim’s skeletal remains were found an estimated 30 yards from the roadway.

Ray was lodged in the Coffee County jail on charges including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering, and accessory after the fact.

No additional details have been released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now