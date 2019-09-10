‘It didn’t seem real’: Tennessee woman details encounter with masturbating stranger

WARNING: This story contains details that could be disturbing to some readers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville, Tennessee woman says she was confronted in her yard over the weekend by an aggressive stranger who pulled down his pants and masturbated on her porch as she hid inside her home and called police.

“It didn’t seem real. It still doesn’t seem real,” she told WKRN on Monday.

Choosing not to identify herself or her exact location, the woman explained she was on the phone outside of her home Sunday afternoon when the man she didn’t know began screaming to her from across the street.

“He was yelling that he wanted me. That he wanted to come in my house,” she explained. “I just had a very off feeling about him, just from looking at him. He came across the street, walked up my stairs, stood there and stared at me.”

The man stood within about two feet of her face, she said. At one point, she was able to run inside her home and lock the door.

“That’s when he pulled down his pants,” she recalled. “Then he masturbated in front of my front window, masturbated on my front porch, and that’s when the officer got here.”

The officer stated in an arrest report that he witnessed the man, eventually identified as Eric Craig, scream to the woman from her porch while masturbating. The report revealed the officer spoke with the 38-year-old suspect, who claimed he was “playing a sex game with his friend inside the residence.”

Eric Craig (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Craig was arrested at the scene and booked into the Metro jail on charges of assault, indecent exposure, and trespassing. His bond was set at $4,000.

The victim said the incident changed the way she views her safety.

“I think I have to have some sort of protection in my home and keep protection on me, just all the time,” she said.

Craig was previously arrested two weeks ago when he was accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl on Broadway. He was charged with assault in that incident.

