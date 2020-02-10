University president, others busted in prostitution sting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department conducted a prostitution sting and arrested several suspects, including Jackson State University President William Bynum Jr. and JSU professor Shonda McCarthy.
According to investigators, detectives made contact with the offenders online through “dark web” sites.
RELATED: Jackson State University president resigns following prostitution arrest
The arrests spanned multiple charges including prostitution, procuring the services of a prostitute, promoting prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution, and various controlled substance violations.
The following were arrested and charged:
- Holly Ann Wheaton, age 35, of Springfield, Tennessee: Prostitution
- Steve Hampton, age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Anthony Bowman, age 48, of Vicksburg, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute
- William Bynum Jr., age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute, False Statement of Identity, and Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Fredrick Robinson, age 41, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
- Sierra Case, age 23, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
- Sheena Stanford, age 35, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
- Taylor Ducre, age 30, of Angie, Louisiana: Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine
- Eric Jackson, age 34, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
- Naketa Williams, age 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
- Shonda McCarthy, age 46, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute and Possession of Marijuana while Operating a Motor Vehicle
- Rosella Brown, age 25, of Canton, Mississippi: Prostitution
- Alexis Miller, age 23, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
- Temeela Palmer, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Prostitution and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
- Joseph Jones, age 30, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
- Jesus Porrata, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Promoting Prostitution
The Clinton Police Department did not identify any patterns or activity to suggest that prostitution or human trafficking is prevalent in Clinton.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Facebook and Twitter refuse to take down edited video of Nancy Pelosi shared by Trump
- University president, others busted in prostitution sting
- Cellphone of missing Idaho teen found with mother, source says
- Video appears to show Oklahoma jail staff ignoring pleas from dying inmate
- Jackson State University president resigns after arrest in prostitution sting
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now