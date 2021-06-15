Jailer had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with murder suspect, SC deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County Detention Center officer was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate held on a murder charge, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Michelle Freeman, 31, of McColl, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, second-degree sexual conduct with an inmate, misconduct in office, and furnishing contraband, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Freeman began working at the detention center April 4 and shortly after, became “romantically involved” with the inmate.

Freeman was intimately involved at least twice with the inmate, officials said.

Freeman is also accused of providing another inmate with contraband, according to the sheriff’s office.

Freeman was fired from the detention center and will have a bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate Office, according to deputies.