NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The red Jeep made famous for being pounded in the Myrtle Beach surf during Hurricane Dorian continued its publicity tour Saturday at the North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade.
The Jeep’s owner, Brittany Feliciano, sent WBTW photos of the Jeep on a parade float Saturday.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee made headlines back in September when it got stuck on the beach in the middle of Hurricane Dorian.
There was extensive coverage of the ordeal, including how its owners turned the situation around.
They used the publicity to raise money for Dorian victims in the Bahamas.
For the holidays, they’re collecting non-perishable food items for their “Fill the Jeep” event.
The donations will benefit South Strand Helping Hand.
Here’s a list of places where you can make a donation:
- ARS/Rescue Rooter
- Palmetto Express Clinic
- Young Talkers- Adult & Pediatric Therapy Clinic
- Gateway Mortgage Group
- The Kangaroo Pouch
- Coast Pizza
- Palmetto Preschool, Market Common and Carolina Forest locations
- Imaginations Costume & Dance
- Myrtle Beach Air Traffic Control Tower
Latest News
- Jeep made famous in Hurricane Dorian appears in SC beach Christmas Parade
- 5 teens steal car at gunpoint with child inside, NC police say
- Panthers eliminated from playoffs in 40-20 loss to Atlanta
- UNC to play in Military Bowl against Temple on Dec. 27
- Teen charged after Raleigh Dollar Tree robbed at knifepoint
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now