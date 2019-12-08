Jeep made famous in Hurricane Dorian appears in SC beach Christmas Parade

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The red Jeep made famous for being pounded in the Myrtle Beach surf during Hurricane Dorian continued its publicity tour Saturday at the North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade.

The Jeep’s owner, Brittany Feliciano, sent WBTW photos of the Jeep on a parade float Saturday.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee made headlines back in September when it got stuck on the beach in the middle of Hurricane Dorian.





There was extensive coverage of the ordeal, including how its owners turned the situation around.

They used the publicity to raise money for Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

For the holidays, they’re collecting non-perishable food items for their “Fill the Jeep” event.

The donations will benefit South Strand Helping Hand.

Here’s a list of places where you can make a donation:

ARS/Rescue Rooter

Palmetto Express Clinic

Young Talkers- Adult & Pediatric Therapy Clinic

Gateway Mortgage Group

The Kangaroo Pouch

Coast Pizza

Palmetto Preschool, Market Common and Carolina Forest locations

Imaginations Costume & Dance

Myrtle Beach Air Traffic Control Tower

