Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  26
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Granville County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Lee County Schools Meredith College Moore County Schools Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

VIDEO: Jeep stuck in high surf from Dorian briefly becomes Myrtle Beach tourist attraction

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — An abandoned red Jeep Grand Cherokee briefly became a tourist spot in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning and afternoon.

The Jeep had the unfortunate timing to be caught on the beach as Hurricane Dorian piled large waves onshore.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

The red Jeep was put on a satellite shot before noon from CNN via WMBF.

During the long satellite shot, many people were seen around the Jeep taking selfies. Others posed in front of the Jeep in the pounding surf to have their photos taken.

Some people tried at various times to move the Jeep out of the surf — but they were unable. About 40 people were perched on high spots on the shore taking photos and just watching.

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Police told WMBF that the Jeep’s driver tried to see how far they could drive on the beach, but got stuck.

A red Jeep Grand Cherokee got stuck on the beach in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss