Judge denies bond for Marine accused of killing Lakeland family, including baby

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge has denied bond for the man who authorities say shot four people, including a baby, dead and injured an 11-year-old girl in Florida.

Bryan James Riley, 33, will now be held on no bond for the deaths of Justice Gleason, 40; a 33-year-old woman; her 3-month infant; and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Riley will be getting a private attorney, but in the meanwhile, he has requested a public defender. The defendant is said to be a Marine who was honorably discharged and now works as security for ESS Global Corporation.

He faces the following charges:

  • Four counts of first-degree murder
  • Seven counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officer
  • Two counts of shooting into building (He received $5,000 bond for each for these two charges)
  • Two counts of armed burglary with assault/battery
  • Second-degree arson
  • Attempted murder in the first-degree with weapon

