Judge makes no decision on bond for SC suspect accused in Capitol riots; FBI claims QAnon ties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge didn’t make a decision on bond Tuesday for a Little River man accused of assaulting officers during the Capitol riot in January.

The prosecution, which is comprised of the FBI, claims Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, is involved with QAnon conspiracy groups.

When law enforcement officers searched the Little River home where he was living, they found tactical gear, QAnon memorabilia, and three guns, prosecutors said.

Languerand was charged after a lengthy FBI investigation that began in February when agents received a tip about Instagram photos he posted of himself at the Capitol. The warrant shows his address is a home in Little River owned by a couple who told News13 they are his grandparents.

A special agent working in the counter-terrorism section of the FBI says Languerand was seen in videos and photos throwing objects at law enforcement. Those objects included a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Video from the riots also showed Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground, according to investigators, agents said.

Languerand moved to Little River after the riots and was on unemployment at the time, according to the prosecution. He hasn’t had a job in more than a year, the FBI said.

The prosecutor said Languerand has had multiple run-ins with police separate from the Capitol riots, which includes him using profanity towards officers. He had a protection order placed on him from an incident in Vermont in January 2019.

The prosecution also noted that Languerand, who served in the military from 2016 to 2018, was discharged for cocaine use.

The defense brought up Languerand’s grandmother, Susan Killian, and Languerand’s employer as character witnesses. News13 interviewed Killian last week. At that time, she said she did not trust the news media and also called Languerand a “patriot”. She repeated that phrase in court on Tuesday.

An FBI special agent noted that she was complicit in her grandson’s interest in QAnon conspiracy theories.

The defense argued that Languerand deserves bond and drug counseling. The prosecution argued he is a risk to himself and the general public due to a history of threats and harassment. In the end, the judge decided to wait to set any potential bond.

Languerand is charged with: