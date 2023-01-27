HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has ordered a second competency exam for the father of missing Hampton, Virginia toddler Codi Bigsby.

During his court appearance Friday, Cory Bigsby was issued the new competency exam by a judge after the defense team found issues with the findings of the first competency evaluation. The first found Bigsby unfit to stand trial.

A judge initially ordered an exam when the defense team called Bigsby’s competency into question in November. A second examiner hired by the defense found Bigsby was not fit to stand trial.

However, the judge stated that the report was inadmissible in court because the evaluator hired by the defense team was not on the court’s list of approved psychologists.

Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard told the judge she will file a motion to dismiss the evaluation’s findings if Bigsby is found competent.

Four-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing from their Buckroe Beach apartment on Jan. 31. He has yet to be found.

During an April court hearing, Hampton’s top prosecutor said Codi “is presumed to be deceased.”

Cory Bigsby faces 30 charges, including felony child neglect and abuse.

None of the charges are related to the actual disappearance of his son. They stem from instances where police said Cory Bigsby left his children home alone and for failure to secure medical attention for an injured child.