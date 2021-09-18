Law enforcement community shares condolences after death of South Carolina officer

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The law enforcement community is offering condolences Friday after a Lake City police officer was killed after a chase.

Lt. John Stewart died Friday after a police chase, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the Pee Dee law enforcement community has suffered enough the past three years.

“Our hearts are once again heavy not only for the family but for the entire Pee Dee area of law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

In an Instagram post, the Mullins Police Department offered prayers to the Lake City Police Department and the officer’s family.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also offered thoughts and prayers to the department and the officer’s family.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol mourns the death of Lieutenant John Stewart, of the Lake City Police Department. We continue to keep his family and the men and women of the Lake City Police Department in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/xYAUP5qBFP — South Carolina Highway Patrol (@SCHP_Community) September 18, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lake City Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own, Lt. John Stewart. pic.twitter.com/kwBmkn9ReC — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 18, 2021

Stewart was in law enforcement for more than 20 years.