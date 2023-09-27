ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Horry County Common Pleas Court aims to prevent developers from building a new high-rise hotel in Atlantic Beach.

The lawsuit filed by the nonprofit group STARD — short for Tysons Ancestral Restrictions on the Deeds — and several individuals from the Carolinas and Georgia names the town of Atlantic Beach and developer Morant Properties LLC among others.

The lawsuit says deed restrictions imposed by businessman George W. Tyson, which date back to the 1930s and 40s, should be enforced to prevent the proposed 21-story high-rise and parking garage from being built in the area of 30th Avenue N. and Ocean Boulevard.

The lawsuit says Tyson and 10 other African American stockholders came together in 1943 to form the Atlantic Beach Company, which purchased many previously unsold properties in “Atlantic Beach” and “Pearl Beach.” The company then continued to sell subdivided lots with “deeds containing restrictive covenants that ran with the land.”

According to the lawsuit, Tyson’s plan was to restrict oceanfront and nearby parcels to non-residential uses.

The plaintiffs “bring this suit because the proposed use of the land for a Condo-Tel conflicts with the covenants and restrictions George W. Tyson and the Atlantic Beach Company imposed on the land so many years ago,” the lawsuit states. “By ensuring adherence to the law, Plaintiffs hope to save the Town of Atlantic Beach’s immense historical, cultural, and ecological significance, thus preserving the community’s unique character and environment for its many current residents and visitors — and for those many thousands yet to arrive.”

The lawsuit also claims the development, referred to as a “Condo-Tel,” would “dramatically and irreparably alter the Town of Atlantic Beach, its few hundred residents, and the quaint, small-town nature of its coastline” by creating more traffic burdens and increasing demands for water, sewer, trash and law enforcement services.

In July, the Atlantic Beach town council approved an ordinance that would allow any developer interested in building in Atlantic Beach to submit a proposal to town leaders without having actual ownership of a piece of property. Previously, Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said a developer could not submit a formal proposal to town leaders unless they already owned the property.

According to developer Charles Morant, the high-rise building would cost between $80 and $100 million to build and would include 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and a 200- to 400-vehicle parking garage. The plans also include an area for bars, restaurants and a museum to honor the town’s history.

The project has left the town divided. Council members are excited about the potential economic benefits, while others worry that such a development would destroy the town’s historic values and cultural significance.