SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Two bars and a Myrtle Beach man charged with DUI are being sued after a crash that left one person seriously injured.

The lawsuit filed by Jacob Welsh, a PALM Charter School student, claims on Feb. 19 John Sangastiano consumed three doubles of Crown Royal Apple when he was at the Wild Horse Saloon & Grill in Murrells Inlet.

The suit says he then left that bar, while obviously intoxicated, and drove to Scores Sports Bar in Socastee, where he drank more.

Then, as Welsh drove home that night, the suit says Sangastiano crashed into Welsh on Socastee Boulevard at a high rate of speed, seriously injuring him. Sangastiano crashed into the passenger side of Welsh’s car, according to the suit.

At the time, Sangastiano’s blood-alcohol level was .182, the lawsuit claims, and he was driving was driving between 110 and 120 mph.

Sangastiano, 34, was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury after a crash on Socastee Boulevard.

