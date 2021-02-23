Lawsuit: Woman claims Myrtle Beach officer took non-consensual photos of her during investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County woman is suing the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the City of Myrtle Beach after she claims an officer took inappropriate photos of her during an investigation, according to the lawsuit.

Around July 23, two Myrtle Beach officers responded to a home in reference to a domestic violence complaint, according to the lawsuit. When they were there they questioned the woman about what she saw as a witness.

One of the officers left, leaving Officer Justin Vasquez alone in the apartment with the woman while she continued to talk about the events, according to the lawsuit.

Vasquez asked the woman if she had any video surveillance in the home, claiming it would be useful for the investigation, according to the complaint.

Vasquez then walked up behind her and lifted her dress up while taking photos with his cellphone before the woman moved away to the other side of the apartment, according to the suit.

The lawsuit also claims Vasquez returned for a second time with a witness statement form to be filled out. This was when, according to the complaint, Vasquez again lifted the woman’s dress and took photos with his phone.

The woman moved away and said she needed to get ready to go out, so Vasquez left and the woman locked the door behind him, according to the suit. The lawsuit also claims Vazquez returned and rang the doorbell several times while the woman was getting ready.

The woman is seeking an award of actual, consequential, punitive damages, costs and reasonable attorney fees. She demands a trial by jury.

The City of Myrtle Beach does not typically comment on pending litigations, according to Mark Kruea, a spokesman for the city.

News13 has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment.