Lindsey Graham says he would ‘go to war’ for Chick-Fil-A after college student petition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a series of tweets Wednesday that he would “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after some students at Notre Dame started a petition against bringing the restaurant to campus.

Graham said he’s disappointed that some of the students started the petition, and thinks it’s a dangerous precedent to set because they disagree with the values held by the founders.

Graham went on to say that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know that I have Chick-fil-A’s back,” Graham tweeted. “Great food. Great service. Great values.”

In a letter to the editor written in The Observer, the students said Chick-fil-A’s values contradict the values of the university.

“Our first concern relates to Chick-fil-A’s longstanding antagonism toward the LGBTQ+ community,” the letter states. “Over the past two decades, Chick-fil-A has donated significant sums to groups that oppose LGBTQ+ rights.”

The students also criticized what they called Chick-fil-A’s “factory farming.” The students said North America’s meat obsession is destroying the planet, and that the university should avoid supporting it.

The last point the students made was that there is no need for another fast food restaurant on the Notre Dame campus, and pointed to Chick-fil-A being closed on Sundays, which “is not best for a bustling, hungry college campus.”

