Local South Carolina firefighters, forestry officials battling 20-acre blaze in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County firefighters and South Carolina forestry crews are battling an outdoor fire in Longs, South Carolina that has grown to roughly 20 acres, authorities said Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 4:56 a.m. to the fire on Hemingway Landing. The fire initially covered about four acres and damaged one structure, but has since grown, HCFR said.

The fire is located in some dense woods and swamp areas, and smoke is expected to be “highly visible in this area for an extended amount of time,” HCFR said.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from HCFR and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to contain the fire. At this time it does not appear to be threatening any other structures.