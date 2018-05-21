Longtime youth softball coach sentenced to 184 years for molesting 2 former players

The former longtime Virginia softball coach found guilty in March of sexually assaulting two of her former players in Orange County back in the 1990s was sentenced to nearly two centuries in prison.

Cathy Rothgeb was sentenced to 184 years in prison on Monday — the sentence the jury recommended.

Rothgeb, 57, was accused of molesting the two former players while she was the head coach at Orange County High School.

One of the victims testified that Rothgeb threatened to kill her if she reported the abuse. The second victim told jurors that Rothgeb started making advances at her when she was 15-years-old and that it eventually turned into a relationship that lasted into her first year of college.

Rothgeb was found not guilty on four of the charges because the alleged sex acts took place after one of the victims turned 16.

Rothgeb, who coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s, is facing 12 additional sexual assault charges in Spotsylvania County.

She goes back on trial in September.

