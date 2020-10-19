‘Lord watch over him’: 62-year-old man riding lawnmower hit and killed in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a riding lawnmower late Saturday night.

Dispatchers in Hampton say a crash involving a pedestrian was reported in the 1800 block of Shell Road just after 11 p.m.

Officers are investigating a fatal accident involving a lawnmower – 1800 block of Shell Road. One adult male victim pronounced deceased while another was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Call received at 11:03 p.m. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/ty4jliDpsq — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 18, 2020

“I just said Lord watch over him take care of him and let it be your will.”

That was the prayer Gloria Oxley made when she came across the deadly accident by her home Saturday evening.

“It was approximately I’d say about 11 o’clock. I was in the living room; I was watching TV and I heard a hit, but it wasn’t like a car hit, it was a hit. And then I heard like something dragging and I thought it was a motorcycle,” she said.

She called 911 immediately when she discovered it was a riding lawnmower with two people hurt.

“The response of the police was almost immediately,” she said.

When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet Malibu had struck a riding lawnmower. The driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead at the scene. Another male who was also on the lawnmower was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“When I walked up to there it was the man and he was pinned in between the car and the lawn mower,” described Oxley.

The man who died has been identified as 62-year-old Floyd Howard Jr.

“I just got on my knees cause I just felt like he is not going to make it and I just knelt down and I prayed and I think that is when he passed,” said Oxley.

Gloria said it’s not uncommon to hear motorcycles or cars speeding down the road, but she hopes more people can be aware of their surroundings.

“I just kept looking out the window and thinking about the family and the people that they left behind, because he is dead, he’s gone, his soul is gone it’s us and I tell my sister you can’t be afraid to make a difference. Go out there cause a lot of people stayed inside I’m just not like that,” she said.

The initial investigation revealed both the lawnmower and the sedan were traveling in the same direction on Shell Road when the sedan struck the lawnmower from behind.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if the driver is facing any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: