HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was found dead in his SUV Thursday morning after it crashed and overturned in a creek bed along Highway 9 near Nichols, authorities said.

Samuel Brown, 56, was found dead after authorities were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the area near Highway 76, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said Brown’s Yukon was traveling north on Highway 9 when it went off the right of the road and overturned in a ditch. The coroner’s office said authorities have not yet determined exactly when the crash happened.

Horry County Fire Rescue initially reported critical injuries and responded to the crash scene with a dive team. No additional information was immediately available.

The highway patrol is investigating.