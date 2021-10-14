Louisiana men charged with possessing images of children, animals being sexually abused

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Two Louisiana men were arrested after law enforcement said they were in possession of sexually explicit images and videos of children and animals.

On Tuesday, special agents of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Sugar Baby Lane in West Monroe, La.

The suspect in question was 55-year-old Marvin Edward McLain.

During the search, agents found several electronic devices that possessed approximately 80 images and videos of child sexual abuse activities, officials said.

According to agents, the images and videos had juveniles under the age of 17 involved in sexual activities with two additional videos including sexual abuse involving animals.

McLain was charged with 80 counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal with bond set at $193,000.

Also on Tuesday, agents arrested 26-year-old Michael Haddock of Bastrop on charges of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of animals.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on Sept. 9 when agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

During the investigation, authorities located approximately 25 videos and images depicting extremely graphic sexual abuse involving juveniles, toddlers, and animals.

Haddock was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal with a bond set at $42,000.