Louisiana pastor will comply with governor’s order when ‘they serve Popsicles in hell’

CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The pastor of Life Tabernacle Church is still on house arrest.

While on house arrest, Pastor Tony Spell put a short video together titled, “Change of Heart.”

In the video, Spell speaks about future plans for church services and where they will be held.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Spell says, “we will never comply with the governor’s orders to move church services outside.”

As of midnight, churches are allowed to have indoor services at 25-percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity.

Spell replied to this order saying he will comply with the governor’s 25-percent capacity order when “they serve Popsicles in hell and set up an ice skating rink and sell tickets.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: