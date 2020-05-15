Louisiana pastor will comply with governor’s order when ‘they serve Popsicles in hell’

CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The pastor of Life Tabernacle Church is still on house arrest.
While on house arrest, Pastor Tony Spell put a short video together titled, “Change of Heart.”
In the video, Spell speaks about future plans for church services and where they will be held.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Pastor again holds church services, defying house arrest orders
- Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
- Petition filed calling for pastor to face justice over hosting 1,800 during COVID-19 pandemic
- Louisiana church hosts more than 1,800 people amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Louisiana pastor holds church service for over 300 people, defying governor’s coronavirus ban
Spell says, “we will never comply with the governor’s orders to move church services outside.”
As of midnight, churches are allowed to have indoor services at 25-percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity.
Spell replied to this order saying he will comply with the governor’s 25-percent capacity order when “they serve Popsicles in hell and set up an ice skating rink and sell tickets.”
