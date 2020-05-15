Louisiana pastor will comply with governor’s order when ‘they serve Popsicles in hell’

Breaking News
CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The pastor of Life Tabernacle Church is still on house arrest.

While on house arrest, Pastor Tony Spell put a short video together titled, “Change of Heart.”

In the video, Spell speaks about future plans for church services and where they will be held.

Spell says, “we will never comply with the governor’s orders to move church services outside.”

As of midnight, churches are allowed to have indoor services at 25-percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity.

Spell replied to this order saying he will comply with the governor’s 25-percent capacity order when “they serve Popsicles in hell and set up an ice skating rink and sell tickets.” 

