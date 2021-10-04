Loved ones remember Virginia mom who was hit and killed by SUV; son charged with murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Friends and family are remembering a beloved mother who was hit and killed by her son Thursday morning.

Henrico police responded to a mental health call around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, for a man who was outside yelling with no clothes on the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive. When officers arrived they found 59-year-old Robyn Keels’ body in the front yard of a home on that street. Henrico police said Keels died at the scene shortly after being hit by a car.

Andre Keels, 30, her son, was found naked in the driver’s seat of an SUV and was taken to the hospital. After being medically cleared, he was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Robyn’s close friends told 8News, they are heartbroken.

Alvin Campbell, a close friend to the family and the godfather of Robyn’s niece, said he met Robyn when she came to Richmond in the 1980s. Keels moved from Philadelphia, where she was s 1981 graduate of the Franklin Learning Center, majoring in music.

Campbell told 8News, he had just spoken to Robyn a few days ago.

“When I got the text message it took my breath,” Campbell said. “I didn’t breathe for a minute. I was like oh my god. It’s a devastating blow to all of us.”

Born into a musical family, Keels was a musician. She played the piano and led the music ministry at Great Hope Baptist Church in Richmond. In a statement to 8News, the church asked for privacy as they grieve.

“The gospel music community here in Richmond is going to really suffer,” Campbell said.

Stacy Williams is a church member. Williams told 8news, she’s heartbroken after hearing of Robyn’s passing.

“Robyn was one amazing woman,” Williams said. “She was a loving sister, mother, and friend. She was our angel on earth and now our angel in heaven.”

According to Campbell, Keels wrote for the Philadelphia music group ‘The Young Delegation,’ and in Richmond, she was a part of the gospel music workshop.

“I was at a rehearsal last night and it was announced,” Campbell said. “I didn’t tell the guy to announce it, but he announced it after I told him, and the choir members just went in awe.”

According to family members, Robyn had beaten cancer earlier this year and had more life to live.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. Community members may provide anonymous tips by calling 804-780-1000 or online at p3TIPS.com.