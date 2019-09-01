Lowe’s shipping 1,500 truckloads of generators to NC and other coastal areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The country’s two largest home improvement stores say they are gearing up for the storm and getting extra supplies to locations that could be impacted.

Lowe’s says it has shipped 1,500 truckloads of generators, flashlights and other supplies to stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company says it has more than 200 stores in those areas.

Home Depot also is shipping additional supplies to more than 150 stores in Florida and Georgia, and that number will likely be higher as the storm tracks north, the company says.

Hurricane Dorian, currently near the northwestern Bahamas, is expected to skirt the Southeast coastline near Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both Lowe’s and Home Depot say that stores will stay open for as long as it is safe to do so.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says maximum sustained winds of powerful Hurricane Dorian stood at 150 mph (240 kph) as of about 5 p.m. Saturday – just slightly less than the 157 mph wind speed that constitutes a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

