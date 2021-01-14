Maintenance worker finds body of murder victim inside Tennessee apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old man found shot to death inside of his Tennessee apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a maintenance worker at Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments on Bell Road in Antioch called police after finding the body when he entered the apartment to check on a water leak.

When officers arrived, they determined the 41-year-old victim, identified as Inthasone Kebounnhom, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area of the apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, according to Metro police.

