ASCENSION PARISH, La. (NEXSTAR) – Louisiana deputies arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old child after he dropped her off at the hospital Sunday.
Wendell Sanchez, 34, of Gonzales, faces a slew of charges including first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13 after taking the girl, who had abdominal pains, to a local emergency room.
Deputies responded to the hospital around 7 p.m. for a possible molestation of a juvenile, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and learned that the girl was pregnant and Sanchez was believed to be the father.
Sanchez, who stayed in the car while the girl sought treatment, drove away when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales police said they later found Sanchez hiding “in a patio area of a residence” with “a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person.”
He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17, creation of a clandestine lab, no drivers license, and no tail lamps.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where his bond was set at $540,000.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Bill could ban traffic stops for various violations in Virginia
- Man accused of raping 11-year-old arrested after leaving pregnant victim at ER, sheriff’s office says
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Call center, pharmacy tech positions open
- Confederate statue outside Alabama courthouse removed overnight
- California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees, not independent contractors
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now