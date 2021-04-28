Man accused of sex trafficking minor in multiple states, including NC, arrested in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Texas man is behind bars in Florida for trafficking a minor across six states over the course of two months.

According to the DOJ, 32-year-old Jamel Muldrew of Houston, Texas, brought the 17-year-old victim to meet with an undercover officer at a Tampa, Florida hotel for $800. Investigators say Muldrew drove the victim to the hotel, dropped her off, and drove to nearby mall parking lot to wait.

After being dropped off, the victim entered the hotel room where she was met by detectives. Law enforcement officers arrested Muldrew at the mall parking lot.

Detectives say Muldrew had multiple fake IDs for both himself and the victim.

A subsequent investigation revealed Muldrew had trafficked the victim across the country to engage in prostitution, including in Texas, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Muldrew has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, interstate transportation of a person to engage in prostitution, and enticement of a person to travel interstate for prostitution. If convicted on all counts, Muldrew faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Anyone who is or who knows a potential victim in this or any other case of sex trafficking or human trafficking, or who has any information regarding this or any other investigation, should contact Homeland Security Investigations toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423.