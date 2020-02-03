Man accused of sexually assaulting nurse at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a nurse at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

According to an arrest affidavit, the nurse was taking 61-year-old Willis Birdwell’s vital signs on Sunday when he began stroking her hand. He asked her if he could take her out to dinner and started asking personal questions.

The victim said he then untied her pants and inappropriately touched her.

Birdwell made several inappropriate comments during his stay at the hospital over the weekend, including asking her to date his 11-year-old grandson, according to Metro police.

According to an affidavit, the nurse made an excuse to exit the room and reported what happened to her supervisor. When he was confronted, Birdwell reportedly said he was “just playing.”

After his arrest, Birdwell told police he has never been in trouble and doesn’t know what happened because he was asleep, according to Metro police.

He was charged with sexual battery and released on a $10,000 bond.

