Man accused of sexually assaulting SC middle school student

"Shut up and let it happen."

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a North Myrtle Beach Middle School student, according to a police report.

North Myrtle Beach police responded to North Myrtle Beach Middle School on Sept. 28 after the principle said one of his students was possibly involved an a “sexual-related incident” in July that was brought to his attention.

The victim identified the suspect as “Sway.” Police were able to identify “Sway” as Brandon Trevion Moore, 25, of Conway, based on previous encounters with him, according to the police report.

The victim said she was at a home with Moore where he and another male were providing alcohol to the victim, according to the police report.

The victim said Moore tried to make sexual advances towards her and she refused, according to the police report. Moore then followed her into a bedroom and continued the sexual advances. He’s accused of touching her breasts, buttocks, and genitals.

When the victim pushed Moore away, he said “shut up and let it happen,” police said. The victim was able to push Moore away and leave.

Moore was arrested Sunday after someone called in a noise complaint on South Ocean Boulevard and it was discovered Moore had active warrants for criminal sexual conduct, according to the police report.

Moore was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and attempting a lewd act on a victim between ages 14 and 16.

He’s being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: