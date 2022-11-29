NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of shooting at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by WBTW.

Michael Coleman Hill, 50, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with attempted murder. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a day later on a $15,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Police were called Nov. 13 to the area of 4th Avenue South and Hillside Drive after reports of a shooting. The victim told police the shooting happened along South Ocean Boulevard, according to the report.

Police were taken to the area of a motel where they found a 380-caliber bullet on the sidewalk, according to the report.

The victim told police he was riding his bike home from work at about 2 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV stopped behind him. A man got out of the car and started insulting him before pulling out a handgun and firing at least one shot, according to the report.

The victim was not injured, according to the report.

Police later identified Hill as the person who allegedly shot at the victim and took him into custody Nov. 18 after locating him at his workplace, according to the report.