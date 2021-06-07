ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after Rock Hill Police say he fired multiple shots at employees working at a local Domino’s because “they were closed for the night” and “they would not allow him to place an order.”

The shooting occurred at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Domino’s located at 1146 East White Street.

According to Rock Hill Police, four employees said the suspect, identified as Kito Azi Weaver II, 22, of Columbia, SC, began arguing with them because the business was closed and they would not allow him to place an order. Officers were told by witnesses that Weaver went and got a firearm from his car and fired multiple shots at the employees from outside the business.

Four spent shell casings were located in the parking lot, police said.

Weaver fled the scene in a grey Camaro before officers arrived at the business. At approximately 1:54 a.m. Sunday, officers observed the Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed on Heckle Blvd.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Heckle Blvd and Saluda Street. Weaver was arrested without incident and transported to the Rock Hill City Jail. A firearm was also seized from the car, Rock Hill Police said.

Waver has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.