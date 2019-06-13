Man accused of shooting into car with kids inside at SC park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police arrested a 22-year-old man for shooting into a car with two children inside at Carroll Park on Saturday.

According to a police report, officers were called to Carroll Park, which is on Simrill Street, at 6:40 p.m. in regards to a shooting. A victim told police that a man with a handgun began shooting at her vehicle as she was waiting for the road to clear of traffic.

Police learned there were two adults and two children in the car. The children were not injured, but the two adults were treated for injuries caused by shattered glass.

On Monday, Rock Hill Police arrested 22-year-old Caderrick Harris and charged him with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

No possible motive nor further information has been released.

