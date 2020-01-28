Man accused of smoking marijuana in court while appearing on a drug possession charge

LEBANON, Tenn. — A man in court for allegedly possessing drugs faces new charges after he started smoking marijuana in front of a judge, according to WSMV.
Spencer Alan Boston, 20, of Levanon, stood before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry on a charge of simple possession Monday.
WSMV reports Boston was speaking about marijuana legalization when he pulled out what looked to be a marijuana cigarette.
Boston reportedly put the cigarette in his mouth and lit it with a match.
The courtroom began to laugh, and Boston was arrested.
He is charged with disorderly conduct, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and contempt, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records.
- At least 1 injured in Rocky Mount shooting
- Going greener: Power companies face deadline to increase percentage of renewable energy
- Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
- Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets sold at auction
- McDonald’s adds fried chicken sandwich to breakfast menu
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now