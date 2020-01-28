Man accused of smoking marijuana in court while appearing on a drug possession charge

LEBANON, Tenn. — A man in court for allegedly possessing drugs faces new charges after he started smoking marijuana in front of a judge, according to WSMV.

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, of Levanon, stood before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry on a charge of simple possession Monday.

WSMV reports Boston was speaking about marijuana legalization when he pulled out what looked to be a marijuana cigarette.

Boston reportedly put the cigarette in his mouth and lit it with a match.

The courtroom began to laugh, and Boston was arrested.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and contempt, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records.