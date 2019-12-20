Man arrested after child runs away from SC home to avoid sexual abuse

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a South Carolina child ran away from home to avoid sexual abuse.

Stephen Kelly Bush has been arrested in the case, according to Horry County police.

Bush, 52, of Conway, South Carolina was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to booking records. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 in the first degree. No bail has been set and Bush remained in the center as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

On Oct. 29, officers responded to the Scotchman, located at 2354 E. Highway 501 in Conway, for a 10-year-old who called 911, stating she ran away from home because she was being abused. The victim reported to police the suspect had “forcibly touched her” on several different occasions over the past two years. The victim also told police she was scared because she had told an adult, but the adult didn’t stop it.

According to the report, there were five other children living at the home, ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old. The children were placed with DSS pending an investigation.

